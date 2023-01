Who Got The Work

Benjamin H. Cook of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Bank of America in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. The suit was filed Nov. 30 in Illinois Northern District Court by SmithMarco PC on behalf of Earl Willis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah, is 1:22-cv-06699, Willis v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

January 14, 2023, 7:51 AM