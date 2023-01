News From Law.com

Slowly but surely, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office are making a dent in the unindicted criminal case backlog, which totaled 16,300 cases when she entered office in January 2021. Willis said about half of those cases were ones from both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic that she inherited from longtime DA Paul Howard, who she defeated in the 2020 election.

Georgia

January 27, 2023, 8:39 AM