Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Plauché, Smith & Nieset removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Winnebago Industries and Camping World RV Sales to Louisiana Western District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by attorney R. Scott Iles on behalf of Linda Eaves Willis and Tommy Willis, seeks to rescind a purchase agreement due to the vehicle allegedly having irreparable defects. The case is 2:23-cv-00122, Willis et al v. Winnebago Industries, Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 26, 2023, 10:38 AM