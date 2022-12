Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kelley Kronenberg on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Property & Casualty Insurance, ABC Insurance and Family Security Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over fire and water damage claims, was filed by attorney Ann S. Siddall on behalf of Lucinda Willis and Newt Willis. The case is 1:22-cv-06253, Willis et al. v. UPC Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 6:53 PM