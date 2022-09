New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Girard Sharp, accuses the defendant of tracking users' internet activity by injecting JavaScript code onto third-party web pages when a user opens an HTML file within the Facebook, Instagram or Messenger apps. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05376, Willis et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Technology

September 21, 2022, 2:38 PM