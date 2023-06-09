New Suit - Contract

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of the Bank of Utah, as owner trustee for Willis Engine Structured Trust V, Wells Fargo Trust Company and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd. of violating four multi-million dollar aircraft engine lease agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04855, Willis Engine Structured Trust V et al v. Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 6:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Bank of Utah, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Willis Engine Structured Trust V

Wells Fargo Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Willis Engine Structured Trust V

Willis Engine Structured Trust V

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Plaintiffs

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

defendants

Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited

nature of claim: 890/