Willis Appears in Court to Argue That Trump Co-Defendants Bo...

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made a rare appearance in court Tuesday to argue for the revocation of the bond of one of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In her first time appearing in court in the case since the indictment was filed in August, Willis presented the prosecution's case against Harrison Floyd, who was a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump.

District of Columbia

November 21, 2023, 4:04 PM

