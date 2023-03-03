Willing to Work With You: Reversal Spotlights Rent Dispute O...

News From Law.com

As pandemic-related business disruptions continue to appear on dockets statewide, a reversal by the Georgia Court of Appeals has clarified what does, or rather does not, constitute a landlord's acceptance of a tenant's surrendered lease. When Tavern Corp., formerly named Billboard Corp., entered into a commercial lease agreement with CPI-Phipps Limited Liability Co. in 2013, it signed on to continue operating a restaurant known as "The Tavern at Phipps" at the Phipps Plaza shopping center in Buckhead through Oct. 31, 2022. But the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.

Georgia

March 03, 2023, 10:39 AM