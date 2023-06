New Suit - Employment

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for age-based discrimination, was brought by Weisberg Cummings PC on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02269, Williamson v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Williamson

Plaintiffs

Weisberg Cummings PC

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination