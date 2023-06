Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hahn Loeser & Parks on Friday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against HH Direct Health Services to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Voudris Law and Mccarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman on behalf of a former employee who claims that he was terminated for reporting the company’s unlawful overtime wage practices to the U.S. Department of Labor. The case is 5:23-cv-01116, Williamson v. HH Direct Health Services, LLC.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Arthur Williamson

Plaintiffs

Voudris Law

McCarthy Lebit Crystal Liffman

defendants

HH Direct Health Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Hahn Loeser & Parks

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations