Nancy Marr of Burke, Williams & Sorensen and Michael R. Brooks of Hutchison & Steffen have stepped in as defense counsel to Hartford Life and Accident Insurance in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed April 3 in Nevada District Court by attorney Julie A. Mersch on behalf of Sondra Williamson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:23-cv-00485, Williamson v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Sondra Williamson

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Julie A. Mersch

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Burke, Williams & Sorensen

Hutchison & Steffen, PLLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations