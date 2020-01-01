New Suit

State Farm Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Western District Court over its handling of claims related to the 2020 hurricane season. The lawsuit, which accuses State Farm of underpaying claims arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Roach Law Firm on behalf of Michele P. Williamson and Noel Wayne Williamson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05070, Williamson et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.