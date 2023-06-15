Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo to the South Carolina District Court over violation claims of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. The suit, seeking to recover damages from an alleged wire transfer fraud incident that occurred around February 2023, was filed by attorney Dave Maxfield on behalf of Dehaven Jamel Williams. JPMorgan is also represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case is 4:23-cv-02645, Williams v. Wells Fargo Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 15, 2023, 12:29 PM

