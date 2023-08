Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at O'Hagan Meyer on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Walmart to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office Of Jerome A. Clay on behalf of Danielle P. Williams, who claims that she was racially profiled and targeted while shopping at Walmart. The case is 2:23-cv-01601, Williams v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Danielle P. Williams

The Law Office Of Jerome A. Clay

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

O'Hagan Meyer

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation