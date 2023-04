New Suit

Walmart was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case was brought by the Girley Law Firm on behalf of Effie Williams, who contends that she was discriminated against for being Black and falsely accused of shoplifting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00692, Williams v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 18, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Effie Williams

Plaintiffs

The Girley Law Firm, PA

defendants

Walmart Inc

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation