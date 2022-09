Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Michael L. Hebert on behalf of Gwendolyn Ann Williams. The case is 3:22-cv-00692, Williams v. Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust et al.