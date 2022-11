New Suit

Vox Media, a digital media company based in Washington D.C., was hit with a defamation lawsuit in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Michael Williams, former CEO of Oomba GameWorks Inc., accuses Vox of publishing false statements in the Verge's online article titled, 'Sex, Lies, and Video Games: Inside the spectacular startup failure of Oomba.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01516, Williams v. Vox Media, LLC et al.