New Suit - Employment

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was sued Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Leach Firm on behalf of Janel Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02436, Williams v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 6:08 PM