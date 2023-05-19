Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gallivan, White & Boyd on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive and Uber to North Carolina Middle District Court arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed by attorney William E. West Jr. on behalf of the Estate of Sunshine Nichole Williams, an UberEats delivery driver who was killed in a motor vehicle collision while making a food delivery. The court action contends that the defendants failed to provide coverage for the accident to the plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-00415, Williams v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 19, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Drake Williams

Plaintiffs

William E. West, Jr.

defendants

Progressive Insurance Company

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Portier, LLC

defendant counsels

Gallivan, White And Boyd, Pa

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute