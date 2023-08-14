Who Got The Work

Travis Jang-Busby and Leslie Horwitz of Blank Rome have entered appearances for Trident Maritime Systems LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case, filed June 23 in California Southern District Court by Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers, accuses Trident Maritime of failing to pay overtime wages or provide rest breaks. Trident Maritime is also represented by the Sugg Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz, is 3:23-cv-01168, Williams v. Trident Maritime Systems, LLC et al.

California

August 14, 2023, 11:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Irving Williams

Plaintiffs

Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers, Inc.

defendants

Trident Maritime Systems, LLC

defendant counsels

Sugg Law Group, A Professional Corporation

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches