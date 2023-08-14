Travis Jang-Busby and Leslie Horwitz of Blank Rome have entered appearances for Trident Maritime Systems LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case, filed June 23 in California Southern District Court by Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers, accuses Trident Maritime of failing to pay overtime wages or provide rest breaks. Trident Maritime is also represented by the Sugg Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz, is 3:23-cv-01168, Williams v. Trident Maritime Systems, LLC et al.
California
August 14, 2023, 11:40 AM