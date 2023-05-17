New Suit

Private prison operator GEO Group and Correctional Officer Morgan were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Abramson & Denenberg on behalf of Melissa Williams, an inmate who was allegedly struck in the face with a metal pipe and bitten in the breast by C.O. Morgan at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thornton, Pennsylvania. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01882, Williams v. GEO Group Inc. et al.

May 17, 2023, 7:09 PM

melissa williams

Abramson & Denenberg, PC

The GEO Group Inc.

C.O. Morgan

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation