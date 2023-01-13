New Suit

Cleveland Clinic, Select Medical Holdings and other defendants were sued Friday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Knoll Law Firm on behalf of a deaf patient who allegedly did not receive American Sign Language interpretation services during his medical care, resulting in a lower level of quality of care. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00069, Williams v. The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, et al.

January 13, 2023, 6:29 PM