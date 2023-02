New Suit

The City of New York was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by the Bronx Defenders on behalf of Albert Williams, who contends that he was physically assaulted by a group of plainclothes police officers from the Bronx Narcotics Unit. The case is 1:23-cv-01670, Williams v. The City of New York et al.

Government

February 28, 2023, 5:01 PM