New Suit - Personal Injury

Cincinnati Insurance was sued Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Montgomery Law Firm and Elliott Law Firm on behalf of William Edward Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00082, Williams v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 5:47 PM

Plaintiffs

William Edward Williams

Plaintiffs

Montgomery Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision