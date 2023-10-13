Joseph Fay of HeplerBroom has entered an appearance for the City of Waukegan, Illinois, and Lucian Tessmann in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge and Romanucci & Blandin on behalf of Herman Williams. According to the complaint, Williams was exonerated in 2022 for the murder of his ex-wife after serving nearly three decades in prison. The suit contends that Williams was wrongfully convicted based on false evidence and fabricated confessions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall, is 1:23-cv-05945, Williams v. Tessmann et al.
Government
October 13, 2023, 6:05 PM