Who Got The Work

Joseph Fay of HeplerBroom has entered an appearance for the City of Waukegan, Illinois, and Lucian Tessmann in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge and Romanucci & Blandin on behalf of Herman Williams. According to the complaint, Williams was exonerated in 2022 for the murder of his ex-wife after serving nearly three decades in prison. The suit contends that Williams was wrongfully convicted based on false evidence and fabricated confessions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall, is 1:23-cv-05945, Williams v. Tessmann et al.

Government

October 13, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Herman Williams

Plaintiffs

Hart Mclaughlin & Eldridge, LLC

Hart, Mclaughlin & Eldridge

Romanucci & Blandin

Hart Mclaughlin & Eldridge

defendants

Charles Bell

Charles Fagan

City of Waukegan, Illinois

Cook County Illinois

Daniel Colin

Dennis Pensala

Dr. Nancy L Jones

Gregory Garofalo

Lake County Illinois

Leonard Brezinski

Lucian Tessmann

Michael Mermel

Michael Waller

Richard Davies

Robert Randall

Village of Gurnee

Village of Libertyville

Village of Vernon Hills

defendant counsels

The Sotos Law Firm, P.C

Sotos Law Firm

The Sotos Law Firm, P.C.

HeplerBroom

Schain, Banks, Kenny & Schwartz, Ltd.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation