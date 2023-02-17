New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile was hit with a data breach class action on Friday in Missouri Western District Court over an Aug. 2021 cyberattack which T-Mobile recently settled for $350 million. The suit was brought by McShane & Brady on behalf of customers whose personal information was allegedly compromised in the attack. Notably, the complaint seeks relief for the already-settled 2021 attack and not the most recent Nov. 2022 cyberattack announced by T-Mobile last month. The case is 4:23-cv-00116, Williams v. T-Mobile USA Inc.

Telecommunications

February 17, 2023, 4:27 PM