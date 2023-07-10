New Suit - Stockholder

Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company formerly known as InVentiv Health and Inc Research, and members of Syneos' board were hit with a stockholder lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a proposed acquisition of the company by private investment affiliates Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital Fund Management. The lawsuit, filed by Acocelli Law on behalf of Richard Williams, accuses the defendant of failing to disclose Syneos' financial projections fully, including analyses regarding fairness opinions given by third party financial advisors BofA Securities and Centerview Partners, as well as potential conflicts of interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05867, Williams v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 10, 2023, 2:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Williams

Plaintiffs

Acocelli Law, PLLC

defendants

Syneos Health, Inc.

Alfonso G. Zulueta

Barbara W. Bodem

Bernadette Connaughton

David S. Wilkes

John M. Dineen

Kenneth F. Meyers

Matthew E. Monaghan

Michelle Keefe

William E. Klitgaard

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws