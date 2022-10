Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Monday removed a biometric privacy class action against S&W Chicago to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, alleges that the defendant uses a timekeeping system that collects and stores employees' fingerprints in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:22-cv-05406, Williams v. S&W Chicago, L.L.C.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 03, 2022, 8:03 PM