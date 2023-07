Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mitchell Williams on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gerald Stipanuk to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by David A. Couch PLLC, accuses the defendant of resuming tube feeding when it should have been held. The case is 3:23-cv-00158, Williams v. Stipanuk.

Health Care

July 20, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Songela Williams

Plaintiffs

David A. Couch, PLLC

defendants

Gerald Stipanuk

defendant counsels

Mitchell Williams

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims