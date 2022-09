Who Got The Work

Starbucks has turned to lawyer Valerie Lu Ly of Germer PLLC as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 5 in Texas Southern District Court by the Law Office of Andre Anziani on behalf of Sandra Williams. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Hittner, is 4:22-cv-02618, Williams v. Starbucks Corporation.