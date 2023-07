Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith, Williams & Meeks on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sonoco Products Co., a packaging supply producer, to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Sumpter Law Firm on behalf of April Williams. The case is 4:23-cv-00634, Williams v. Sonoco Products Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 9:30 PM

Plaintiffs

April Williams

Plaintiffs

Sumpter Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Sonoco Products Company

defendant counsels

Smith, Williams & Meeks, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims