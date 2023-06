Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Costco Wholesale and SharkNinja Operating to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty pressure cooker, was filed by attorney Leonard A. Nomura and the Law Offices of Jason Turchin on behalf of Tranaye Williams. The case is 1:23-cv-11346, Williams v. SharkNinja Operating LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Tranaye Williams

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

SharkNinja Operating LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims