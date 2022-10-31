Who Got The Work

William A. Nolan and Christina M. Janice of Barnes & Thornburg have stepped in to represent Senior Living Capital Management Company, Senior Village Management and StoryPoint Holdings in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint, which alleges that the defendants applied meal break deductions regardless of whether employees were able to take uninterrupted breaks, was filed Sept. 9 in Ohio Southern District Court by Coffman Legal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley, is 2:22-cv-03420, Williams v. Senior Village Management, LLC et al.

Ohio

October 31, 2022, 4:58 AM