Who Got The Work

Steven A. Broussard of Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson has entered an appearance for Saint Francis Health System in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, which seeks overtime wages on behalf of hourly paid workers, was filed Sept. 9 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by Sherwood, McCormick & Robert. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell, is 4:22-cv-00390, Williams v. Saint Francis Health System, Inc.

Health Care

October 22, 2022, 1:04 PM