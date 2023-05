New Suit - Contract

Hodgson Russ filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of software programmer and developer Dr. Nicholas Williams. The complaint accuses Qarik Group LLC of failing to render the full payment for the acquisition of Stark & Wayne LLC, a cloud native platform technology consulting firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03701, Williams v. Qarik Group LLC.

Business Services

May 03, 2023, 5:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Nicholas Williams

Plaintiffs

Hodgson Russ

defendants

Qarik Group LLC

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract