Who Got The Work

John E. Mancebo and Charles Bergin of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have entered appearances for Playscripts Inc. and CEO Sean Cercone in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Nov. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Fisher Taubenfeld LLP on behalf of Cherissia Williams. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, is 1:22-cv-06861, Williams v. Playscripts, Inc. et al.

New York

December 26, 2022, 12:56 PM