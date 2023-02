Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zausmer P.C. on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against The Gap to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Brian E. Muawad on behalf of Chereka Williams. The case is 2:23-cv-10399, Williams v. Old Navy, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 12:11 PM