Who Got The Work

Thomas E. Hanson Jr. of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for Netflix in a pending defamation lawsuit concerning the show 'Inventing Anna.' The case was filed Aug. 29 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and Rufus-Isaacs Acland & Grantham on behalf of Rachel DeLoache Williams, a photographer and former friend of fake heiress Anna Sorokin. The lawsuit accuses the streaming platform of deliberately portraying Williams as a disloyal, snobbish and opportunistic person for dramatic purposes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01132, Williams v. Netflix Inc.