New Suit

Netflix was hit with a defamation lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court by Rachel DeLoache Williams, a photographer and former friend of fake heiress Anna Sorokin, with regards to her portrayal in 'Inventing Anna.' The lawsuit, filed by Farnan LLP and Rufus-Isaacs Acland & Grantham, accuses the streaming platform of deliberately portraying Williams as a disloyal, snobbish and opportunistic person for dramatic purposes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01132, Williams v. Netflix, Inc.