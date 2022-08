Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Colorado District Court. The suit, over damage claims arising from a fire, was brought by Callender Bowlin on behalf of Jeffery Williams and Maria Williams. The case is 1:22-cv-02117, Williams et al. v. Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

August 18, 2022, 4:45 PM