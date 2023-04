New Suit

The NAACP was slapped with a pro se lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which his not publicly available, was filed by Larry M. Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01939, Williams v. NAACP.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 29, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Larry M. Williams

defendants

NAACP

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation