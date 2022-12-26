Who Got The Work

Jean L. Schmidt and Emma J. Diamond of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to represent Montefiore Medical Center in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 10 in New York Southern District Court by Marzec Law Firm on behalf of a medical billing coder who claims that he was unlawfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:22-cv-09627, Williams v. Montefiore Medical Center, Corp.

Health Care

December 26, 2022, 1:09 PM