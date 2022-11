New Suit

MoneyLion, a digital financial platform, was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court over allegedly fraudulent transfers. The suit was brought by SmithMarco PC on behalf of Marc Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02296, Williams v. Moneylion Inc.

Fintech

November 29, 2022, 5:47 PM