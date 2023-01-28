Who Got The Work

Dion Y. Kohler of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Mohawk Industries, an American flooring manufacturer serving residential and commercial clients, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Dec. 14 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hill, Kertscher & Wharton on behalf of Courtney Williams. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen, is 1:22-cv-04935, Williams v. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 28, 2023, 2:48 PM