Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Mint House Inc., Farrow Lane Holdings and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Goddard Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-06673, Williams v. Mint House Inc. et al.

New York

July 31, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Breanna Williams

defendants

Alan Phillips

Farrow Lane Holdings, LLC

Mint House New York, LLC

Mint House, Inc.

Rianna Mallard

William Lucas

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination