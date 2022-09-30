New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The case, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Bursor & Fisher on behalf of Facebook, Instagram or Messenger app users who contend that Meta circumvents privacy settings by redirecting users to an in-app browser each time they open a third-party link in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05627, Williams v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

September 30, 2022, 4:12 AM