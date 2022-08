Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Monday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against MediaLinks TV d/b/a Chinese Global Television Network to District of Columbia District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Donald M. Temple on behalf of Roy Williams. The case is 1:22-cv-02427, Williams v. MediaLinks TV LLC.

District Of Columbia

August 15, 2022, 4:40 PM