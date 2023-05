Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against health care company MDVIP Inc. and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jeannette A. Vaccaro on behalf of a former practice development manager for the defendant who contends that she was subject to race- and gender-based employment discrimination and sexual harassment. The case is 4:23-cv-02492, Williams v. Mdvip, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 22, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Icie Williams

defendants

Eric Maaske

Mdvip, Inc.

Michael Shyra

Michale Prindle

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination