New Suit - Copyright

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of actress and musician Aeriel Williams p/k/a Mon' Aerie. The suit pursues claims against hip-hop artist and producer Dexter Matthews p/k/a Matt Muse for allegedly failing to pay plaintiff for four songs on defendants 2019 'Love & Nappyness' album and using plaintiffs name without permission while promoting the album. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04188, Williams v. Matthews.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 10, 2022, 6:08 AM