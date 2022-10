Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson removed a lawsuit against EnerSys, a maker of products for the aerospace and defense industry, and ManpowerGroup, a Wisconsin-based staffing agency, to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination based on sexual orientation, was filed by the Remedy Law Group on behalf of Tiffany Williams. The case is 2:22-cv-07634, Williams v. Manpowergroup US Inc. et al.

Business Services

October 19, 2022, 7:35 PM